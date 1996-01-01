4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
IUPAC Naming
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the appropriate structure for each of these compounds. (i): 3,4-dimethylhexane, (ii): 3,3-dimethyl-5-isobutylnonane, (iii): 4-tert-butyl-3-methylheptane and (iv): 5-isopropyl-3-methyloctane.
