6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Entropy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the sign of ΔS° for the following reaction.
A
The sign of ∆Sº is impossible to predict because one of the products is not an alkane.
B
The sign of ∆Sº is impossible to predict because there is not enough data.
C
∆Sº is positive because in the reaction one molecule becomes two smaller molecules with greater freedom of motion.
D
∆Sº is negative because molecules with smaller molecular wieights are produced.