8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
8. Elimination Reactions SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Alkyl halides when reacting with strong bases/nucleophiles often produce a mixture of substitution and elimination products. Draw expected products for the reaction between 1-iodo-2-methylcyclohexane and sodium methoxide. Note that Zaitsev's rule applies for E2 reactions when the base is not bulky.
Alkyl halides when reacting with strong bases/nucleophiles often produce a mixture of substitution and elimination products. Draw expected products for the reaction between 1-iodo-2-methylcyclohexane and sodium methoxide. Note that Zaitsev's rule applies for E2 reactions when the base is not bulky.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D