19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Cyanohydrin
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition Cyanohydrin
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Strecker synthesis is a method for preparing α-amino acids by reacting an aldehyde with NH4Cl in the presence of KCN. Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the nitrile yields the amino acid. Draw the nitrile that forms in the following synthesis.
The Strecker synthesis is a method for preparing α-amino acids by reacting an aldehyde with NH4Cl in the presence of KCN. Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the nitrile yields the amino acid. Draw the nitrile that forms in the following synthesis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D