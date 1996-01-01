19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Naming Aldehydes
Explain why a locant is not required to identify the primary functional group when naming aldehydes.
Since the aldehyde group is always at the end of the parent chain, it is always numbered as "1" and its locant is not required to be specified.
Specifying the locant unnecessarily increases the length of the name, so the locant does not need to be specified.
Identifying the locant messes up the numbering for other possible substituents in the compound.
None of the above.