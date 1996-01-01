10. Addition Reactions
Addition Reaction
10. Addition Reactions Addition Reaction
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Outline the steps and reagents used to synthesize the vicinal diol below beginning with only one unsaturated aliphatic hydrocarbon containing four carbons.
Outline the steps and reagents used to synthesize the vicinal diol below beginning with only one unsaturated aliphatic hydrocarbon containing four carbons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Start with 1-Butene; (1) HBr, (2) Na+ −C≡CH, (3) H2 / Lindlar catalyst, and (4) BH3 then NaOH, H2O2
B
Start with 1-Butene; (1) HBr, (2) Na+ −C≡CH, (3) H2 / Lindlar catalyst, and (4) OsO4 then NaHSO3
C
Start with 1-Butene; (1) HBr / H2O2, (2) Na+ −C≡CH, (3) H2 / Lindlar catalyst, and (4) OsO4 then NaHSO3
D
Start with 1-Butene; (1) HBr / H2O2, (2) Na+ −C≡CH, (3) H2 / Lindlar catalyst, and (4) BH3 then NaOH, H2O2