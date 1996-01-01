1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether each of the following pairs of structures represents two different compounds or resonance contributors of the same compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Different compounds
b. Resonance contributors
b. Resonance contributors
B
a. Resonance contributors
b. Different compounds
b. Different compounds
C
a. Resonance contributors
b. Resonance contributors
b. Resonance contributors
D
a. Different compounds
b. Different compounds
b. Different compounds