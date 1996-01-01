18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
I. What are the products of the electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction of benzene and the given epoxide in the presence of a Lewis acid such as AlCl3?
II. Do you think aziridines will react similarly?
I. What are the products of the electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction of benzene and the given epoxide in the presence of a Lewis acid such as AlCl3?
II. Do you think aziridines will react similarly?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I.
II. Yes aziridines undergo similar reaction reactions.
B
I.
II. No aziridines cannot undergo similar reaction reactions.
C
I.
II. No aziridines cannot undergo similar reaction reactions.
D
I.
II. Yes aziridines undergo similar reaction reactions.