24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Glucose-6-phosphate must isomerize to fructose-6-phosphate prior to cleavage with aldolase in glycolysis. Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the carbonyl group must be a ketone in order to accept the electrons resulting from C2-C3 bond cleavage.
B
Because the carbonyl group must be deprotonated in order to accept the electrons resulting from C1-C2 bond cleavage.
C
Because the carbonyl group must be in the 2-position in order to accept the electrons resulting from C3-C4 bond cleavage.
D
None of the above