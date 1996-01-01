10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydrohalogenation
10. Addition Reactions Alkyne Hydrohalogenation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The addition reaction of HX to internal alkynes is anti addition as shown below:
Two chemistry students have a conflicting assessment on whether or not anti-addition would occur on terminal alkynes. Propose a mechanism that could help settle this disagreement.
The addition reaction of HX to internal alkynes is anti addition as shown below:
Two chemistry students have a conflicting assessment on whether or not anti-addition would occur on terminal alkynes. Propose a mechanism that could help settle this disagreement.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D