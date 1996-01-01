1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the species with delocalized electrons from the list below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. has delocalized electrons
b. doesn't have delocalized electrons
c. has delocalized electrons
B
a. doesn't have delocalized electrons
b. has delocalized electrons
c. doesn't have delocalized electrons
C
a. has delocalized electrons
b. has delocalized electrons
c. has delocalized electrons
D
a. doesn't have delocalized electrons
b. doesn't have delocalized electrons
c. doesn't have delocalized electrons
