5. Chirality
Test 2:Stereocenter Test
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the cyclohexane isomers containing one bromo group and one chloro substituent do not possess any asymmetric centers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cis-1-bromo-2-chlorocyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-2-chlorocyclohexane
B
1-bromo-4-chlorocyclohexane and 1-bromo-1-chlorocyclohexane
C
cis-1-bromo-3-chlorocyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-3-chlorocyclohexane
D
cis-1-bromo-2-chlorocyclohexane, cis-1-bromo-3-chlorocyclohexane, and cis-1-bromo-4-chlorocyclohexane