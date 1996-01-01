8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the alkyl halides would undergo an SN1 or E1 reaction faster?
A
Alkyl halide (i) would undergo an SN1 or E1 reaction faster.
B
Alkyl halide (ii) would undergo an SN1 or E1 reaction faster.
C
Both alkyl halides would undergo SN1 or E1 reactions at the same rate.
D
Neither of the alkyl halides would undergo SN1 nor E1 reactions.