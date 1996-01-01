1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the carbon-nitrogen single bond in a primary amide longer or shorter than that in a primary amine? Explain.
Longer, because the carbon-nitrogen single bond in the primary amine exhibits a double bond character as a result of electron delocalization.
Longer, because the carbon-nitrogen single bond in the primary amide exhibits a single bond character as a result of electron induction.
Shorter, because the carbon-nitrogen single bond in the primary amide exhibits a double bond character as a result of electron delocalization.
Shorter, because the carbon-nitrogen single bond in the primary amine exhibits a single bond character as a result of electron induction.