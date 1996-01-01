16. Conjugated Systems
Thermal Electrocyclic Reactions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the two reactions is expected to occur more quickly? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction 1 would occur faster because its product is stabilized by resonance.
B
Reaction 1 would occur faster because its product is stabilized by inductive effect.
C
Reaction 2 would occur faster because its product is stabilized by resonance.
D
Reaction 2 would occur faster because its product is stabilized by inductive effect.