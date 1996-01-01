1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ester has two oxygen atoms, each with two nonbonding pairs of electrons. Draw and compare the resonance forms of the cations produced when protonation occurs at:
a) Alkoxy oxygen
b) Carbonyl oxygen
Suggest which of the two oxygen atoms is more basic, and give a suitable reason for your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Carbonyl oxygen is more basic
B
Carbonyl oxygen is more basic
C
Alkoxy oxygen is more basic
D
Alkoxy oxygen is more basic