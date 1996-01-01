10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
10. Addition Reactions Hydrohalogenation
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alternate mechanism proposed for the addition of HBr to an alkene is shown below. i) Explain why this mechanism is highly unlikely. ii) Draw the energy diagrams for the actual mechanism and the alternate mechanism.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mechanism is highly unlikely because the second step in the alternate mechanism requires much more energy compared to the actual.
B
The mechanism is highly unlikely because the first step in the alternate mechanism requires much more energy compared to the actual.
C
D
