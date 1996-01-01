13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Aldehydes are reduced more rapidly than ketones by a mild reducing agent Sodium triacetoxyborohydride, NaBH(OAc)3. Even in the presence of ketone, NaBH(OAc)3 preferentially reduces aldehyde, as shown in the following reaction.
Propose the reaction mechanism underlying this selective reduction.
