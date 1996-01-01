11. Radical Reactions
Radical Stability
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following table shows a few common C–H bond dissociation energies for homolytic cleavages.
Write an equation to show how diphenylmethane reacts with an alkyl free radical to form a stable radical. Use the given information to explain why the formation of this radical is energetically favorable.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Benzyl radical are unstable and this reaction is not energetically favorable.
B
This reaction is energetically favorable because the benzyl radical is 27 kJ/mol more stable than a primary alkyl radical.
C
This reaction is energetically favorable because the benzyl radical is 47 kJ/mol more stable than a primary alkyl radical.
D
This reaction is favorable because it results in the formation of an ionic carbocation intermediate.