1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
1. A Review of General Chemistry Resonance Structures
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
From a list of resonance structures shown below, select all structures that contribute to the delocalization of the negative charge in a derivative of the Ruhemann's purple anion.
From a list of resonance structures shown below, select all structures that contribute to the delocalization of the negative charge in a derivative of the Ruhemann's purple anion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1), (2), (3), (4), (5) only
B
(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6) only
C
(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7) only
D
(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7), (8)