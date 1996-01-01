15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Carbon NMR
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Carbon NMR
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine how we can distinguish 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-dibromobenzene in 13C NMR spectroscopy.
Determine how we can distinguish 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-dibromobenzene in 13C NMR spectroscopy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-dibromobenzene, it would have 4, 3, and 2 signals, respectively.
B
For 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-dibromobenzene, it would have 2, 3, and 4 signals, respectively.
C
For 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-dibromobenzene, it would have 3, 4, and 2 signals, respectively.
D
For 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-dibromobenzene, it would have 6, 4, and 2 signals, respectively.