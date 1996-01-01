10. Addition Reactions
Halogenation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a highly electron-rich alkene such as the given 4-methoxystyrene derivative is brominated, trans- and cis-dibromide are produced in approximately equal amounts. Explain this observation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A cyclic intermediate that can result in a racemic mixture of products is involved.
B
Bromonium ion intermediate can be formed from both faces of the alkene leading to the pair of enantiomers.
C
The reaction involves a bromonium ion intermediate through a concerted transition state forming both cis and trans dibromides.
D
The reaction involves a highly stable carbocation via a stepwise transition state forming both cis and trans dibromides.