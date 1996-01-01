20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Transesterification
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Transesterification
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
How are transesterification reactions catalyzed by tertiary amines?
How are transesterification reactions catalyzed by tertiary amines?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The 3° amine stabilizes the tetrahedral intermediate, making the elimination of the alkoxide group of the starting ester more likely.
B
An acid-base reaction occurs between the 3° amine and alcohol, forming an alkoxide ion that is a stronger nucleophile.
C
The 3° amine forms a complex with the carbonyl group, making it more susceptible to a nucleophilic attack from an alcohol.
D
Nucleophilic attack by the 3° amine forms a positively-charged amide that is more reactive than the starting ester.