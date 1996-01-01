18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Benzene Reactions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction scheme for the synthesis of tetrahydroisoquinoline is shown below:
What are the missing reagents?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) H2, Pd/C
(ii) H2CrO4, H2O
B
(i) NaOH, H2O
(ii) H2CrO4, H2O
C
(i) H2CrO4, H2O
(ii) H2, Pd/C
D
(i) CO2, NaOH, H2O
(ii) NaOH, H2O