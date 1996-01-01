17. Aromaticity
Basicity of Aromatic Heterocycles
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the double-bonded nitrogen in indazole accepts a proton more readily than the other nitrogen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the lone pair of electrons of double-bonded nitrogen is unhybridized that is why this nitrogen is more readily protonated.
B
The lone pair of electrons in the single-bonded nitrogen is involved in aromatic conjugation, therefore, the double-bonded nitrogen is more easily protonated.
C
Due to less steric hindrance, the double-bonded nitrogen is more readily protonated.
D
Because the lone pair of electrons of single-bonded nitrogen is sp3 hybridized that is why this nitrogen is not readily protonated.