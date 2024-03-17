Organic Chemistry
The molecule shown below contains only one asymmetric center but has four stereoisomers. Explain why.
The molecule contains two stereocenters - a chiral center and a trigonal center. The molecule can also exhibit cis-trans isomerism.
The chiral center alone produces two R enantiomers and two S enantiomers.
The molecule contains two stereocenters - a chiral center and a trigonal center. The molecule produces a pair of enantiomers and a pair of constitutional isomers.
The chiral center alone produces a pair of enantiomers and a pair of diastereomers.