20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylation
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Carboxylation
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show how the following conversions can be accomplished using amides as intermediates.
a. butyric acid → N,N-dimethylbutan-1-amine
b. piperidine → N-ethylpiperidine
c. cyclohexanecarboxylic acid → cyclohexanecarbonitrile
Show how the following conversions can be accomplished using amides as intermediates.
a. butyric acid → N,N-dimethylbutan-1-amine
b. piperidine → N-ethylpiperidine
c. cyclohexanecarboxylic acid → cyclohexanecarbonitrile
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D