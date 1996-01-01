15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Integration
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the predicted number of signals and the relative ratio of signal integrations for the molecule depicted below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Four signals with integrations 9, 2, 2, and 1.
B
Five signals with integrations 6, 3, 2, 2, and 1.
C
Six signals with integrations 3, 3, 3, 2, 2, and 1.
D
Eight signals with integrations 3, 3, 3, 1, 1, 1, 1, and 1.