15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Carbon NMR
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
In distinguishing 1-hexene, cis-3-hexene, and 3-methylene pentane, which is better, 1H or 13C NMR spectroscopy? Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1H is better to use than 13C because if you look at the number of signals in the spectrum, in the 13C spectrum, we can distinguish the three (3) different numbers of signals for each given molecule, while for 1H spectrum, we can only distinguish 1-hexene (7 signals) and the other two would have the same number of signals (4 signals each).
B
1H is better to use than 13C because if you look at the number of signals in the spectrum, in the 1H spectrum, we can distinguish the three (3) different numbers of signals for each given molecule, while for 13C spectrum, we can only distinguish 1-hexene (7 signals) and the other two would have the same number of signals (3 signals each).
C
13C is better to use than 1H because if you look at the number of signals in the spectrum, in the 13C spectrum, we can distinguish the three (3) different numbers of signals for each given molecule, while for 1H spectrum, we can only distinguish 1-hexene (7 signals) and the other two would have the same number of signals (3 signals each).
D
13C is better to use than 1H because if you look at the number of signals in the spectrum, in the 1H spectrum, we can distinguish the three (3) different numbers of signals for each given molecule, while for 13C spectrum, we can only distinguish 1-hexene (7 signals) and the other two would have the same number of signals (4 signals each).