Structure elucidation is made even simpler with the help of the 1H NMR and the 13C DEPT spectra. Give the structure corresponding to the data below. [The identity of the carbons was determined using the DEPT experiment.]





C 6 H 11 BrO 2 IR: 1735 cm ⁻¹

1H NMR δ 4.09 (t, 2H), 3.27 (t, 2H), 2.85 (t, 2H), 1.81 – 1.70 (m, 2H), 0.96 (t, 3H).