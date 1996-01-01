15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Carbon NMR
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Structure elucidation is made even simpler with the help of the 1H NMR and the 13C DEPT spectra. Give the structure corresponding to the data below. [The identity of the carbons was determined using the DEPT experiment.]
C6H11BrO2 IR: 1735 cm ⁻¹
1H NMR δ 4.09 (t, 2H), 3.27 (t, 2H), 2.85 (t, 2H), 1.81 – 1.70 (m, 2H), 0.96 (t, 3H).
13C NMR δ 171.56 (C), 66.13 (CH2), 37.21 (CH2), 26.14 (CH2), 22.29 (CH2), 10.36 (CH3).
