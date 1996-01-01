18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Nitration Mechanism
When aniline undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution in an acidic medium, the meta-substituted product is also formed. Explain why.
A
The amino group is protonated under acidic conditions and becomes an electron-withdrawing group, allowing the formation of the meta-substituted product.
B
The amino group is protonated under acidic conditions and becomes an electron-donating group, allowing the formation of the meta-substituted product.
C
The amino group is deprotonated under acidic conditions and becomes an electron-withdrawing group, allowing the formation of the meta-substituted product.
D
The amino group is deprotonated under acidic conditions and becomes an electron-donating group, allowing the formation of the meta-substituted product.