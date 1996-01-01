17. Aromaticity
Molecule I is expected to have a higher solubility in water than molecule II. Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Molecule I has fewer hydrogens than molecule II, making molecule I more polar than molecule II.
B
Molecule I is resonance stabilized and will have a higher dipole moment than molecule II.
C
Molecule I is more polar because it has more double bonds than molecule II.
D
Molecule I can exhibit resonance and form more hydrogen bonding with water than Molecule II.