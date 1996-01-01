10. Addition Reactions
Halogenation
10. Addition Reactions Halogenation
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Unlike the addition of Cl2, HCl addition is not stereospecific. Explain why this is so.
Unlike the addition of Cl2, HCl addition is not stereospecific. Explain why this is so.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both H+ and Cl− can be added to any part of the molecule since all parts are susceptible to attack.
B
The reagent HCl is much less potent than Cl2 so it gives a lot of side products.
C
The addition of HCl involves a cyclic chloronium ion intermediate which was formed from a concerted step. This allows for carbocation formation and variability in the site of addition of both H+ and Cl−.
D
There is variability in both the first and second steps of HCl addition. Both H+ and Cl− could be added to the top or the bottom or to the front face or the back face, leading to syn- and anti-addition products.