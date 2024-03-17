6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Entropy
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction with an equilibrium constant of 2.00 × 10–5 is conducted at 25°C. To increase the equilibrium constant by a factor of 100, what is the required change in each of the following?
(i) ΔG°
(ii) ΔH°, if ΔS° = 0
(iii) ΔS°, if ΔH° = 0
