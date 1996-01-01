16. Conjugated Systems
HOMO LUMO
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the highest occupied molecular orbital (HOMO) and lowest unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO) for the given allylic cation and allylic anion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HOMO: Allylic cation: Ψ2; Allylic anion: Ψ1
LUMO: Allylic cation: Ψ1; Allylic anion: Ψ3
B
HOMO: Allylic cation: Ψ1; Allylic anion: Ψ2
LUMO: Allylic cation: Ψ2; Allylic anion: Ψ3
C
HOMO: Allylic cation: Ψ2; Allylic anion: Ψ3
LUMO: Allylic cation: Ψ1; Allylic anion: Ψ2
D
HOMO: Allylic cation: Ψ3; Allylic anion: Ψ2
LUMO: Allylic cation: Ψ2; Allylic anion: Ψ1
