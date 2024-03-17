10. Addition Reactions
Halogenation
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the reaction of cyclopentene with Cl2, the Cl– adds to the carbon in the cyclic chloronium ion rather than the positively charged chlorine. What is the product formed when the Cl– ion adds to chlorine instead?
