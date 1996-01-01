17. Aromaticity
Naming Benzene Rings
17. Aromaticity Naming Benzene Rings
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the name of the disubstituted benzene below, and use the prefixes p (para), o (ortho), and m (meta) to indicate the positions of the substituents.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
o-bromochlorobenzene
B
m-bromochlorobenzene
C
p-bromochlorobenzene
D
m-chlorobromobenzene