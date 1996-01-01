17. Aromaticity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) The following two structures are isoelectronic. Explain.
(ii) What is the difference between the two structures?
A
(i): Structure 1 and structure 2 are isoelectronic because they have the same number of protons.
B
(i): Structure 1 and structure 2 are isoelectronic because they have the same number of electrons.
C
(i): Structure 1 and structure 2 are isoelectronic because they have the same number of electrons.
D
(i): Structure 1 and structure 2 are isoelectronic because they have the same number of protons.
