21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Malonic Ester Synthesis
Explain why the malonic ester synthesis can not be used to produce the following carboxylic acid.
The reaction occurs with straight-chain alkyl halides only. Since the alkyl halide required to produce the given carboxylic acid has a cyclic structure, it can not be used to produce the given carboxylic acid.
The reaction involves the SN2 attack of an enolate to the alkyl halide. Since the alkyl halide required to produce the given carboxylic acid is very hindered, it can not undergo an SN2 reaction.
The reaction can produce aromatic carboxylic acids only. Since the given carboxylic acid is not aromatic, it can not be prepared using this reaction.
None of these.