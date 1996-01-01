19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
DIBAL
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rationalize why the carbonyl oxygen of the ester attacks the aluminum of DIBAL-H instead of the alkoxy oxygen in the following reaction.
A
The resonance hybrid of the ester shows that the carbonyl oxygen of the ester is more nucleophilic than the alkoxy oxygen.
B
The resonance hybrid of the ester shows that the alkoxy oxygen of the ester is more nucleophilic than the carbonyl oxygen.
C
The carbonyl oxygen is sterically less hindered hence it can more easily attack aluminum.
D
None of these.