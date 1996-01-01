20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Decarboxylation Mechanism
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Metal ions can increase the rate of decarboxylation for certain compounds. Explain how this catalysis occurs.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Metal ions catalyzes decarboxylation by performing a nucleophilic attack to the leaving CO2.
B
Metal ions catalyzes decarboxylation by forming a complex with CO2, making it easier to remove.
C
Metal ions catalyzes decarboxylation by facilitating easier delocalization of the electrons left when CO2 is removed.
D
Metal ions catalyzes decarboxylation by facilitating easier delocalization of the electrons when CO2 is added.