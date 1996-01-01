15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect NMR Practice
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the structure of the compound that has the following 1H NMR spectrum data and molecular formula of C5H11Cl?
1 H quintet at 3.38 ppm, 1 H octet at 1.91 ppm, 3 H doublet at 1.55 ppm, 6 H doublet at 0.88 ppm
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D