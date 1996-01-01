20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Saponification
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Saponification
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Russian chemist investigated the hydrolysis of an ester by a hydroxide ion and discovered that the alkyl C—O bond remains intact while the acyl C—O bond breaks.
a. Draw the product of the hydrolysis of the following ester.
b. What would be the product if the alkyl C—O bond had broken?
A Russian chemist investigated the hydrolysis of an ester by a hydroxide ion and discovered that the alkyl C—O bond remains intact while the acyl C—O bond breaks.
a. Draw the product of the hydrolysis of the following ester.
b. What would be the product if the alkyl C—O bond had broken?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D