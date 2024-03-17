5. Chirality
Fischer Projection
5. Chirality Fischer Projection
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following compounds:
(i) (R,R)-2,3-dichlorobutane
(ii)
Using Fischer projections, draw each compound in its most symmetric conformation. Draw any mirror plane. Star (*) any asymmetric carbon. Indicate if the compound is chiral. Label any meso compounds.
