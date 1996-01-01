15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
NMR Practice
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Proton NMR spectrum of an unknown compound with molecular formula C13H13BrO6 has three singlets:
At 3.9 ppm for 9H
At 4.6 ppm for 2H
At 8.1 ppm for 2H
Identify the most probable structure for this compound.
