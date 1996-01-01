15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Carbon NMR
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give a description of the compound's proton-coupled 13C NMR spectrum and the positions of the signals in relation to one another in the spectrum (from left to right).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
doublet, doublet, quartet, doublet, quartet
B
doublet, doublet, doublet, quartet, quartet
C
quartet, doublet, doublet, doublet, quartet
D
doublet, quartet, doublet, doublet, quartet