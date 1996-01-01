16. Conjugated Systems
Diels-Alder Reaction
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The first step of the following series of reactions is Stille coupling. In a basic solution, the product (A) of the first step tautomerizes to produce compound B, and compound B is immediately converted to compound C.
(a) Draw the structure of compound A.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the formation of compound B from compound A.
