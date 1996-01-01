23. Amines
Hofmann Elimination
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following reaction, explain why the carbon that was bound to the Cl group in the reactant is not attached to the -OH group in the product.
Because the original carbon is least sterically hindered than the other carbon in the ring
Because the other carbon is the least sterically hindered carbon in the ring
Because the other carbon is the more sterically hindered carbon in the ring
Because the other carbon is a quaternary carbon