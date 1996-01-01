26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Proteins and Amino Acids
26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins Proteins and Amino Acids
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The herbicide shown below is an ester derivative of glyphosate. Although only a small amount of the herbicide is required to kill a plant, it shows little toxicity against humans. Assuming that it kills plants by inhibiting an enzyme needed for the synthesis of phenylalanine, suggest why this powerful herbicide has little effect on humans.
The herbicide shown below is an ester derivative of glyphosate. Although only a small amount of the herbicide is required to kill a plant, it shows little toxicity against humans. Assuming that it kills plants by inhibiting an enzyme needed for the synthesis of phenylalanine, suggest why this powerful herbicide has little effect on humans.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Our average body temperature is much higher than that of plants. Since the glyphosate derivative is extremely sensitive to temperature, the compound decomposes spontaneously once it gets inside our body. So, it is basically nontoxic to us.
B
Our immune system is far more advanced than that of plants, allowing the detection and destruction of the glyphosate derivatives before they can bind to the enzyme needed for the synthesis of phenylalanine in our bodies.
C
The three-dimensional structure of the enzyme needed for the synthesis of phenylalanine in mammals is different from the structure of the corresponding enzyme in plants. Since the glyphosate derivative can't bind to the mammalian enzyme, it is basically nontoxic to us.
D
Humans do not synthesize phenylalanine like plants do. We get phenylalanine from our diet. This is why the glyphosate derivative is basically nontoxic to us.