15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Infrared Spectroscopy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student synthesized a compound whose molecular formula was found to be C6H6O and its IR spectrum is given below. What chemical shift would be observed for its signals in 1H NMR?
A student synthesized a compound whose molecular formula was found to be C6H6O and its IR spectrum is given below. What chemical shift would be observed for its signals in 1H NMR?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
One broad peak at 9 ppm for the hydroxy proton and three peaks between 6 and 7 ppm for the five aromatic protons.
B
One sharp peak at 5 ppm for the hydroxy proton and two peaks between 7 and 8 ppm for the five aromatic protons.
C
One peak at 6 ppm for the hydroxy proton and four broad peaks between 9 and 10 ppm for the five aromatic protons.
D
One peak at 4 ppm for the hydroxy proton and three broad peaks between 4 and 5 ppm for the five aromatic protons.